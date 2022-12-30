Tobin Moore is stepping down as CEO of Optoro, a maker of retail returns software that's raised over $250 million in venture capital funding, Axios has learned.

Driving the news: Moore, who co-founded the Washington, D.C.-based company 15 years ago, will give way to Amena Ali, a veteran SaaS executive who most recently led Airside, an identity management platform.

Moore will remain with the company as a principal focused on strategic initiatives, and as a member of its board of directors.

Fellow Optoro co-founder Adam Vitarello will transition from company president to chief strategy officer, while also retaining his board seat.

Why it matters: Optoro's software helps power returns for large brands like Best Buy, Staples, American Eagle, and Ikea (which also is an investor in the company).

Earlier this year, it added Libby Johnson McKee, Amazon's former head of worldwide returns and Recommerce, to its board.

What they're saying: Moore and Ali tell Axios that conversations began early in the fall, and that the company has no plans to raise new funding early in 2023.