Biden pardons six who served sentences for drug, alcohol crimes

President Biden walks to speak to reporters as he and first lady Jill Biden leave the White House and walk to Marine One on the South Lawn on Dec. 27. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Biden on Friday granted six full pardons to people who had served their sentences and went on to give back to their communities.

Driving the news: It’s the latest action Biden has taken to offer a clean slate to people convicted of past crimes.

Details: Biden granted clemency to the following people: