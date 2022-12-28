Prison call costs may soon be capped

Inmates make collect phone calls at the Central Men's Jail in Orange County, California, in 2011. Photo: H. Lorren Au Jr./MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

A bill requiring the Federal Communications Commission to ensure prison phone calls are reasonably priced is set to head to President Biden's desk.

Driving the news: Both the House and the Senate passed the Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act last week, which would give the FCC the power to guarantee fair charges for telephone and video calls in correctional and detention facilities.

What they're saying: FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the agency has sought to address the problem for years and will now have the authority to "close this glaring, painful, and detrimental loophole in our phones rate rules for incarcerated people."

"Too many families of incarcerated people must pay outrageous rates to stay connected with their loved ones. This harms the families and children of the incarcerated — and it harms all of us because regular contact with kin can reduce recidivism," she said in a statement.

The White House did not immediately return Axios' request for comment and has not indicated whether Biden will sign the bill into law.

Background: The fees incarcerated people and their loved ones are charged for calls vary by state but involve the phone provider offering prisons and local governments kickbacks, per the Verge.

The FCC capped interest rates on calls in 2013, lowering the rate from $17 to $3.75 for a 15-minute call.

Of note: The cost of phone calls in prisons generates $1.4 billion a year and disproportionately affects women and people of color.