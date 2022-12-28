US to require negative COVID-19 test for air travelers from China
The United States will require travelers from China to show a negative COVID-19 test result before flying to the country amid China's recent uptick in cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
The big picture: The CDC's decision comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in China, which recently loosened its travel restrictions and opened its borders for overseas travel.
- The CDC said it is mainly concerned about slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.
- The agency also wants to prevent any variants of concern from leaking into the country.
Details: Starting Jan. 5 at 12:01 a.m. ET, all passengers from China who are 2 years old and older will need to receive a negative PCR or antigen self-test no more than 2 days before their departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau, per the CDC.
- This applies regardless of nationality or vaccination status, the CDC said.
- It also applies to travelers traveling from China via a third country, or those who are connecting through the United States to another country.
- Airlines will need to confirm the negative test result for all passengers before they board. Otherwise, they can deny boarding for the traveler, per the CDC.
Context: People in China — who were under heavy COVID travel restrictions until earlier this month — have been flocking out of the country. Air travel ticket sales have soared since China eliminated quarantines and testing requirements for travelers into the country.
- But China is also dealing with a deadly spike in COVID-19 cases due to the elimination of nationwide restrictions. According to the CDC, China has a “lack of adequate and transparent” data about the outbreak, raising concern about how many infected people there really are.
- The CDC said the lack of accurate data will make it more difficult for federal health officials to identify variants of concern if they arise.
Worth noting: The United States isn't alone in monitoring what's happening with travelers from China.
- Italian health authorities announced they would begin testing all arrivals from China for COVID-19 after about 50% of passengers on two flights to Milan were found to be carrying the virus, per Bloomberg.
- German health authorities said they were also monitoring the situation, Bloomberg reports.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.