Three substations in the Tacoma, Washington, area were "vandalized by burglars," knocking out power to 14,000 people, police said.

The big picture: Law enforcement were searching for suspects following the attacks in Puyallup and Graham, Washington, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said in a statement Sunday.

Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's office/Twitter

Details: The sheriff's office first received a report of a burglary at a Tacoma Public Utilities substation at 5.26am local time and later at another TPU facility. Nothing was taken from either site, per the statement.

They were alerted to a substation belonging to Puget Sound Energy being targeted at 11:25am.

"Deputies are currently on scene at this facility where the fenced area was broken into and the equipment vandalized," the Pierce County Sheriff's office said.

What we're watching: "At this time deputies are conducting the initial investigation. ... It is unknown if there are any motives or if this was a coordinated attack on the power systems," the Pierce County Sheriff's office said.

The FBI's Seattle Division declined to say Sunday whether its office was involved in the investigation, but told CNN: "We do take threats against our infrastructure seriously and urge anyone with information to contact law enforcement."

What they're saying: The TPU said Sunday night that power had been restored to all but 900 customers.