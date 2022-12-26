The Russian military said it shot down a Ukrainian drone Monday on its way to one of its airbases deep inside Russia, per AP.

The big picture: It's the second time this month the Engels airbase, located more than 370 miles from Russia's eastern border with Ukraine, has been targeted, according to AP.

Drone attacks previously targeted the Engels and Dyagilevo airbases in western Russia on Dec. 5, killing three servicemen and wounding four, Reuters reported.

The Russian military said debris from Monday's incident killed three air force personnel.

Between the lines: The airbase is home to nuclear-capable strategic bomber planes that have been used to strike Ukraine, per Reuters.

What they're saying: The Ukrainian military has not confirmed whether it was behind Monday's drone, but Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat told Ukrainian media that "these are the consequences of Russian aggression," according to AP.