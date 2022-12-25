2 hours ago - Sports
The NBA teams with the most Christmas games
The New York Knicks haven't had a great basketball team in quite a while, but they've still shown up in the NBA's marquee Christmas Day games more often than any other team. And they're back in the mix this year.
By the numbers: The Los Angeles Lakers hold the record for the most wins on Christmas, when the NBA tries to highlight its best teams and biggest stars.
- Today will be LeBron James' 17th Christmas Day game — more than any other NBA player in history, per ESPN. He's also the all-time leading scorer on Christmas.
Today's games: 76ers vs. Knicks (noon ET) ... Lakers vs. Mavericks (2:30 ET) ... Bucks vs. Celtics (5pm ET) ... Grizzlies vs. Warriors (8p ET) ... Suns vs. Nuggets (10:30pm ET)