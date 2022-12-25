The NBA teams with the most Christmas games

Data: NBA; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

The New York Knicks haven't had a great basketball team in quite a while, but they've still shown up in the NBA's marquee Christmas Day games more often than any other team. And they're back in the mix this year.

By the numbers: The Los Angeles Lakers hold the record for the most wins on Christmas, when the NBA tries to highlight its best teams and biggest stars.

Today will be LeBron James' 17th Christmas Day game — more than any other NBA player in history, per ESPN. He's also the all-time leading scorer on Christmas.

Today's games: 76ers vs. Knicks (noon ET) ... Lakers vs. Mavericks (2:30 ET) ... Bucks vs. Celtics (5pm ET) ... Grizzlies vs. Warriors (8p ET) ... Suns vs. Nuggets (10:30pm ET)