Kurds gathered near the rue d'Enghien after the murder of at least three Kurdish activists in Paris, France, on Dec. 23. Photo: Vincent Koebel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Protesters and police clashed in Paris on Saturday, a day after a gunman killed three people and left three others wounded at a Kurdish community center, CNN reports.

Driving the news: Local Kurdish community members called for justice after Friday's deadly shooting at the Ahmet-Kaya Kurdish cultural center.

Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd gathered near Place de la République in central Paris, close to the sight of the shooting, according to CNN.

Details: Dozens of police officers were injured and some demonstrators were arrested, per Politico.

Cars were turned upside down and lit on fire, per CNN.

A march organized for Saturday was called off by the Kurdish Democratic Council in France due to the clashes.

Of note: A 69-year-old man suspected in the shooting was arrested and investigators are considering a possible racist motive, per AP.