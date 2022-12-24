27 mins ago - World
Paris police, protesters clash after deadly shooting at cultural center
Protesters and police clashed in Paris on Saturday, a day after a gunman killed three people and left three others wounded at a Kurdish community center, CNN reports.
Driving the news: Local Kurdish community members called for justice after Friday's deadly shooting at the Ahmet-Kaya Kurdish cultural center.
- Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd gathered near Place de la République in central Paris, close to the sight of the shooting, according to CNN.
Details: Dozens of police officers were injured and some demonstrators were arrested, per Politico.
- Cars were turned upside down and lit on fire, per CNN.
- A march organized for Saturday was called off by the Kurdish Democratic Council in France due to the clashes.
Of note: A 69-year-old man suspected in the shooting was arrested and investigators are considering a possible racist motive, per AP.