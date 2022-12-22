One style of the recalled Pillowfort Weighted Blankets is pictured. Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Some 204,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets sold at Target are being recalled over safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The big picture: Two girls, ages 4 and 6, died of asphyxia earlier this year in North Carolina after becoming entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket, per the announcement.

Target has also received two additional reports of children becoming entrapped in the blankets.

The risk: A young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation, according to the safety commission and the Target Corporation of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Details: Target exclusively sold the recalled weighted blankets, which came in several colors and designs, at its stores nationwide and online.

The blankets were sold from December 2018 through September 2022 for $40.

The bottom line: Consumers are being urged to stop using the product immediately and to contact Target for a refund.

What they're saying: "We send our deepest condolences and support to the family that lost their loved ones," Target spokesperson Joe Unger said in a statement.

"As soon as we became aware of the situation, we acted quickly to begin removing Pillowfort Weighted Blankets from our assortment and have pulled all of these items from sale."

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional reporting.