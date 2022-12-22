Guggenheim Partners executive Scott Minerd dies suddenly at 63
Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer of Guggenheim Partners, died on Wednesday afternoon from a heart attack. He was 63.
What to know: Minerd was a top Wall Street banker before joining Guggenheim shortly after it was formed in 1998. He's been a fixture at industry conferences and on cable news networks like CNBC, while helping to lead a firm that now manages more than $285 billion in assets.
What they're saying: Mark Walter, Guggenheim's CEO and principal owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, wrote in a statement: "I have known Scott for over 30 years and we were partners much of that time. Scott was a key innovator and thought leader who was instrumental in building Guggenheim Investments into the global business it is today. He will be greatly missed by all."
- The firm added that Anne Walsh, a Guggenheim managing partner and CIO of its investment management unit, will assume many of Minerd's responsibilities on an interim basis.
Minerd is survived by his husband Eloy Mendez.