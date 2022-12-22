Guggenheim Partners executive Scott Minerd dies suddenly at 63

Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer of Guggenheim Partners, died on Wednesday afternoon from a heart attack. He was 63.

What to know: Minerd was a top Wall Street banker before joining Guggenheim shortly after it was formed in 1998. He's been a fixture at industry conferences and on cable news networks like CNBC, while helping to lead a firm that now manages more than $285 billion in assets.

What they're saying: Mark Walter, Guggenheim's CEO and principal owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, wrote in a statement: "I have known Scott for over 30 years and we were partners much of that time. Scott was a key innovator and thought leader who was instrumental in building Guggenheim Investments into the global business it is today. He will be greatly missed by all."

The firm added that Anne Walsh, a Guggenheim managing partner and CIO of its investment management unit, will assume many of Minerd's responsibilities on an interim basis.

Minerd is survived by his husband Eloy Mendez.