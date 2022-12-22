Admiral Kuznetso, Russia's sole aircrafter carrier, in a shipyard for maintenance and repair work in Murmansk, Russia, in May 2022. Photo: Semen Vasileyev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Admiral Kuznetsov, the flagship of the Russian Navy and the country's only aircraft carrier, caught on fire Thursday, according to Russian state-media.

Why it matters: Accidents have marred the ship since it went under its ongoing overhaul in 2017. It had originally been due to return to service in 2022.

Flashback: In 2018, a floating dock used in the overhaul abruptly sank, causing a crane to punch a massive hole through the ship's flight deck.

A separate fire broke out on the ship in 2019 from spilled fuel, killing two and injuring more than a dozen.

What they're saying: Alexei Rakhmanov, head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation — which is overseeing the ship's refit — told Russian state-media Thursday the fire was "small" and was extinguished.

"All the relevant fire systems worked normally. There was no damage and no casualties,” Rakhmanov said.

The big picture: The ship, located in the 35th shipyard in Murmansk, Russia, is set to return to the fleet in the first quarter of 2024, barring any future delays.

