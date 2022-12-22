YouTube beats out Amazon and Apple for NFL Sunday Ticket

Google's YouTube has agreed to a deal with the NFL that will make it the new home for the NFL's Sunday Ticket package beginning next season, the two announced Thursday morning.

Why it matters: The acquisition of Sunday Ticket represents the most significant push into live sports for the online video giant.

YouTube beat out Amazon, Disney and Apple for the package. News of the deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday night.

Details: Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on for YouTube TV as well as a standalone purchase on YouTube Primetime Channels.

Google will pay an average of roughly $2 billion a year for the package, roughly $500 million more than DirecTV currently pays, per the Wall Street Journal.

Additionally, as part of the agreement, YouTube and the NFL will facilitate exclusive access to official content and attendance opportunities for select YouTube Creators at key NFL tentpole events.

Flashback: YouTube has held rights to a small amount of MLB games that it streamed exclusively for the past four seasons.

Last year, YouTube TV added the ability for customers to sign up for MLB’s MLB.TV package for an added cost of $24.99 per month.

YouTube's relationship with the NFL began in 2015 when the league launched its official YouTube channel.

The big picture: It's the latest example of Big Tech's encroachment into live sports.

Amazon bought the rights to NFL's "Thursday Night Football" franchise for $1 billion a year through 2023.

Apple has its own budding sports business with deals with Major League Baseball and a 10-year deal with Major League Soccer that begins next year and could be worth more than $2 billion.

Between the lines: For months, Apple — which had been making a large investment in live sports this year with MLB and MLS deals — had been seen as the likely winner for the rights.

Talks reportedly broke down after Apple wanted more flexibility in the deal than the NFL could offer.

Apple is not totally out of the NFL business. It took over from Pepsi as the sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show this season.

Catch up quick: Sunday Ticket had been the exclusive property of DirecTV ever since its inception in 1994.

For years, it was a key marketing advantage over rival pay-TV providers, but the struggling company has been unable to justify the high price tag in the streaming era.

It is the most expensive out-of-market sports package at nearly $300 a season.

The addition of the NFL RedZone channel gave non-DirecTV subscribers a more cost-effective way to watch important moments in games.

What's next: The NFL is still looking for a buyer for a stake in its media business, which includes NFL Films, the NFL Network and RedZone channel.

Go deeper: Big tech crashes big sports