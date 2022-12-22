Data: U.S. Department of Commerce; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy expanded at a 3.2% annual rate in the third quarter, according to the final revision of Gross Domestic Product released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

Why it matters: The latest revision shows the economy grew at a slightly faster pace last quarter than previously estimated, in large part due to stronger consumer spending.

The economy's return to growth last quarter followed two back-to-back contractions that raised fears the country had entered a recession.

By the numbers: The final estimate is above the initial readings, which said the economy grew at a 2.6% and 2.9% annualized pace, respectively.

In the first quarter, the economy contracted at a 1.6% annual rate, while the economy shrank at a 0.6% annualized pace in the second quarter.

