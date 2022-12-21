Data: ValuePenguin; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The cost of health care has been rising for years, but where you live heavily influences how much you pay, data compiled by consumer research company ValuePenguin shows.

The big picture: Private health insurance premiums are increasing in 36 states next year, with the cost of an individual health insurance plan for a 40-year-old on a silver plan increasing by 4% to an average cost of $560 a month.

By the numbers: In Georgia, health insurance costs will jump more than 20%, but will cost a 40-year-old buying a silver plan $474 a month.

Those in Wyoming will see the highest costs, with the same level plan going up 15% to a cost of $882 a month.

Meanwhile, in New Hampshire, costs for that same plan will increase by 3% next year but will be the lowest in the nation at $372 a month.

