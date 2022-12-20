Wells Fargo logo is seen in Washington DC, United States on October 20 Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wells Fargo on Tuesday said it's agreed to pay $3.7 billion in a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, over accusations that it charged consumers illegal fees tied to auto loans and mortgages.

By the numbers: Wells will pay about $2 billion to more than 16 million consumer accounts affected by its alleged actions — plus a $1.7 billion fine to a CFPB fund that provides relief to victims of financial violations.

What CFPB is saying: "The bank’s illegal conduct led to billions of dollars in financial harm to its customers and, for thousands of customers, the loss of their vehicles and homes."

"Consumers were illegally assessed fees and interest charges on auto and mortgage loans, had their cars wrongly repossessed, and had payments to auto and mortgage loans misapplied by the bank."

What Wells is saying: The settlement resolves multiple matters "that have been outstanding for several years" but that "current leadership has made significant progress to transform Wells Fargo."

"In fact, the CFPB recognized that since 2020, the company has accelerated corrective actions and remediation, including to address the matters covered by today’s settlement."

Flashback: Wells Fargo has been under federal scrutiny for years dating back to allegations that the bank opened millions of fake consumer accounts.