Republicans block Dem request to pass bill to protect IVF access

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) on Tuesday blocked a unanimous consent request to pass a bill that would have set federal protections for IVF and other fertility treatments whose future remains uncertain in the post-Roe era.

The big picture: Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), who introduced the legislation, requested to pass it through unanimous consent — meaning the bill would have been considered passed if there were no objections — in response to concerns that abortion restrictions can apply to assisted reproductive technologies.

The Right To Build Families Act would have prohibited limiting an individual from seeking or receiving fertility treatments and would have created a federal right to assisted reproductive technology.

Driving the news: This is the second piece of legislation related to reproductive health that has been introduced by Democrats and blocked by Republicans in the aftermath of the June Dobbs decision.

The Right to Contraception Act, which looked to federally protect birth control use, passed the House but was blocked by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) in July.

Some Republican lawmakers suggested at the time that the bill was not necessary because contraception was not directly under threat.

What's next: Duckworth told Axios last week that she plans to continue to introduce the legislation until it gets passed.

