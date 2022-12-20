2022 is the year everyone remembered just how little hackers need to make big trouble for companies and governments.

The big picture: For years, executives and network defenders have braced as more sophisticated attacks, like the SolarWinds supply chain intrusions, made headlines. But in 2022, most high-profile attacks could be traced back to simple tactics like phishing emails or spoofed text messages.

Hackers stole source code and other precious corporate data from Microsoft after using a simple SIM-swap attack on an employee's phone.

Dozens of local governments, schools and hospital systems faced low-level ransomware attacks on their networks, resulting in data leaks and operational changes.

Uber suffered a widely reported breach through an "MFA fatigue" attack, where a hacker posed as a company IT staffer and requested access to an employee's accounts.

How it works: Although the damage in these attacks can be severe, hackers using techniques like MFA fatigue or ransomware often only need someone to click on a certain link to take hold of a network.

With ransomware, hackers often just send a link containing file-encrypting or data-stealing malware to employees to get their attack started.

And launching an MFA-fatigue attack can simply require hackers to find stolen passwords leaked on the dark web.

The intrigue: This past year hasn't seen the same level of blockbuster attacks that marked the end of 2020 and all of 2021 — including SolarWinds, the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack and the Log4j open-source software vulnerability.

"This year, a lot of simple things have been effective, not because security practitioners are doing anything wrong — it's just that this is really complicated," Ryan Olson, vice president of threat intelligence at Palo Alto Networks, tells Axios.

Between the lines: Most governments and companies running critical infrastructure across the U.S. and Europe prioritized preparing for major Russian cyberattacks that never came.

But throughout the war in Ukraine, Russian hackers, too, have heavily relied on less-sophisticated techniques — like phishing emails, distributed denial-of-service attacks and malware wipers — to cause mayhem.

Yes, but: These less-sophisticated hacking techniques aren't unique to 2022 — they just took up most of the spotlight this year.

"I've been saying for years: The attacks are only as sophisticated as they need to be," Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence at CrowdStrike, tells Axios.

The success of this string of low-level attacks seems to stem from the challenges network defenders face in staying on top of their employees' security practices.

"It's one of the most challenging things to defend from because you can't be over everyone's shoulder all the time," Chris Wysopal, co-founder and chief technology officer at Veracode, tells Axios.

For many companies, the choices individual employees make are the "frontline decisions" of cyber defense, he says.

What's next: Experts anticipate low-level social-engineering attacks to become even more effective at fooling users in coming years as artificial intelligence tools get better.

