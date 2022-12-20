Gen Z more likely to stream live sports events

Reproduced from Morning Consult; Chart: Axios Visuals

America's youth doesn't have much of an appetite for live sports broadcasts — an alarming reality for an industry built on broadcasters' willingness to pay for media rights.

By the numbers: 33% of U.S. Gen Zers (ages 13-25) don't watch sports at all, compared to 24% of U.S. adults, per two Morning Consult surveys run last month.

Gen Z is also more likely to stream sports (32%) than watch linear TV (28%), a shift from the 2020 survey when they still preferred linear (32%) over streaming (22%).

Adults, meanwhile, watch nearly twice as much sports on traditional TV (47%) as they stream (24%).

The big picture: Leagues like the NFL (Amazon) and MLB (Apple) have signed streaming-centric deals in recent years to meet young fans where they are.

Yes, but: Simply getting in front of cord-cutting Gen Zers isn't going to turn them into fans — not if they aren't genuinely interested.