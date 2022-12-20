31 mins ago - Economy & Business
Musk: Twitter will limit policy polls to paying subscribers
Elon Musk said Monday that future polls on Twitter's policies will be limited to paying Twitter Blue subscribers.
Why it matters: It was one of Musk's first tweets since Twitter users voted for him to step down as head of the company via a poll he initiated and pledged to follow.
- Musk hasn't specifically addressed the poll since the results were finalized early Monday morning.
Driving the news: A Twitter user tweeted at Musk to suggest that "Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy related polls. We actually have skin in the game."
- Musk replied: "Good point. Twitter will make that change."
- A majority of the roughly 17.5 million respondents — 57.5% — to a Twitter poll posted by Musk on Sunday said that he should step down as head of Twitter.
The big picture: The social media company relaunched its Twitter Blue subscription service earlier this month.
- Subscribers can pay a monthly fee for verified, blue-check-mark accounts and some additional features — like editing tweets and uploading high-quality video.
- An earlier attempt to roll out the subscription attempt failed over concerns about impersonation.
