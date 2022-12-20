Elon Musk talks to the press at a Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin in 2020. Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Elon Musk said Monday that future polls on Twitter's policies will be limited to paying Twitter Blue subscribers.

Why it matters: It was one of Musk's first tweets since Twitter users voted for him to step down as head of the company via a poll he initiated and pledged to follow.

Musk hasn't specifically addressed the poll since the results were finalized early Monday morning.

Driving the news: A Twitter user tweeted at Musk to suggest that "Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy related polls. We actually have skin in the game."

Musk replied: "Good point. Twitter will make that change."

A majority of the roughly 17.5 million respondents — 57.5% — to a Twitter poll posted by Musk on Sunday said that he should step down as head of Twitter.

The big picture: The social media company relaunched its Twitter Blue subscription service earlier this month.

Subscribers can pay a monthly fee for verified, blue-check-mark accounts and some additional features — like editing tweets and uploading high-quality video.

An earlier attempt to roll out the subscription attempt failed over concerns about impersonation.

