31 mins ago - Economy & Business

Musk: Twitter will limit policy polls to paying subscribers

Noah Bressner

Elon Musk talks to the press at a Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin in 2020. Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Elon Musk said Monday that future polls on Twitter's policies will be limited to paying Twitter Blue subscribers.

Why it matters: It was one of Musk's first tweets since Twitter users voted for him to step down as head of the company via a poll he initiated and pledged to follow.

  • Musk hasn't specifically addressed the poll since the results were finalized early Monday morning.

Driving the news: A Twitter user tweeted at Musk to suggest that "Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy related polls. We actually have skin in the game."

  • Musk replied: "Good point. Twitter will make that change."
  • A majority of the roughly 17.5 million respondents — 57.5% — to a Twitter poll posted by Musk on Sunday said that he should step down as head of Twitter.

The big picture: The social media company relaunched its Twitter Blue subscription service earlier this month.

  • Subscribers can pay a monthly fee for verified, blue-check-mark accounts and some additional features — like editing tweets and uploading high-quality video.
  • An earlier attempt to roll out the subscription attempt failed over concerns about impersonation.

