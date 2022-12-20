Cristina García writing sequel to "Dreaming in Cuban"

Cristina García’s upcoming novel, "Vanishing Maps," is a sequel to her acclaimed "Dreaming in Cuban."

Novelist and journalist Cristina García is set to publish next year a sequel to her National Book Award-nominated "Dreaming in Cuban."

Why it matters: "Dreaming in Cuban," a novel about three generations of a Cuban American family separated by the Cuban revolution, became a classic when it was published in 1992.

García became a key figure in a new generation of Cuban American writers posing questions about race, memory and political divisions.

Details: "Vanishing Maps" will be out in July 2023, according to an announcement posted on García's website and Facebook page last week.

It will trace Celia del Pino, the matriarch of the Cuban family, 20 years after the events in "Dreaming in Cuban" as she observes her family spreading across the globe and struggling to maintain their connection to each other and to their Cuban American identities.

Like "Dreaming in Cuban," the novel will explore questions of memory, loss and migration.

Zoom out: García was born in Havana to a Guatemalan father and a Cuban mother.

She was 2 years old when she and her family left Cuba after Fidel Castro came to power.

The intrigue: "Dreaming in Cuban" has been banned in some U.S. public schools over what some districts deemed to be sexually explicit passages.

A school district in Sierra Vista, Arizona, removed the book in 2013 after complaints from conservative parents.

The novel also was one of 10 books removed from Marion County (Fla.) Public Schools in 2020 by the superintendent.

Yes, but: "Dreaming in Cuban" and other works by García were collected by novelist Tony Diaz and his literary activist group, Librotraficante, to "smuggle" into community libraries near schools where they'd been banned.

