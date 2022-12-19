A United Nations summit yielded a historic global deal on conservation and biodiversity that aims to protect huge swaths of lands and oceans while boosting finance to help meet the targets.

Why it matters: The deal struck in Montreal early Monday came on a parallel track to the higher-profile UN climate talks, but there's connective tissue.

Climate change is among the greatest threats to biodiversity. And new wilderness protection efforts could stymie some energy and mining projects.

The big picture: The deal is aimed at halting and reversing the ongoing extinction crisis. It is the most far-reaching agreement addressing biodiversity that the world has signed on to.

Yet here are questions as to whether it goes far enough to halt the destruction of crucial habitats, such as rainforests and ocean-protected areas, and whether it would be enforced by the nearly 200 countries that signed onto it.

Zoom in: Top lines of the deal include:

Ensuring that 30% of combined lands and waters are "effectively conserved" by 2030, as part of a far-reaching plan known as "30 by 30." About 17% of terrestrial and 10% of marine areas are currently protected, per AP.

Bringing the loss of areas of "high biodiversity importance" to "close to zero" by 2030.

Mobilizing at least $200 billion annually from public and private sources to implement biodiversity strategies and plans.

Boosting finance from developed to developing nations to at least $30 billion annually by 2030.

Yes, but: The targets are non-binding and there's no guarantee they'll be transformed into tangible steps.

Andrew Freedman contributed reporting.