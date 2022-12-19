Army cadet's NFL dreams may be dashed by new bill

Army's Andre Carter II is a top NFL prospect, but a new bill could jeopardize his and other cadets' future professional football careers.

Driving the news: An amendment in the National Defense Authorization Act — passed by the Senate last week and expected to be signed by President Biden — would prohibit service academy cadets from "obtain[ing] employment, including as a professional athlete, until after completing [their] service obligation."

For Army graduates, that obligation comprises five years of active duty and three in the reserves, though they can apply for an alternative service option after two years, per ESPN.

This is the reversal of a rule pushed through by former President Trump in 2019 that allowed athletes in the Army, Navy and Air Force to apply for a waiver to delay their service requirement.

The intrigue: Carter, a 6-foot-7 linebacker, is currently analyst Mel Kiper's No. 22 prospect. The Army hasn't had a player drafted in the first round since 1947 when Glenn Davis was drafted to the Detroit Lions.

What they're saying: "It's not fair to him," Army coach Jeff Monken told ESPN. "It's not that he doesn't want to serve. He wants to pursue the NFL and play, and then serve. I'm 100% against it."

The other side: Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), the former U.S. Marine who introduced the amendment, explained why he pushed for this change:

"When a midshipman or a cadet opts to put off their service obligation to pursue a career as a professional athlete ... it means they removed an opportunity from an individual who is committed to carrying out their service obligation immediately following graduation."

What to watch: Gallagher is seeking a legislative fix that would grandfather current athletes into the old rule, so there's still a chance Carter could hear his name called at next spring's draft.