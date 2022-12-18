Vatican defrocks anti-abortion activist Frank Pavone
The Vatican has stripped Frank Pavone, a well-known anti-abortion priest in the United States, of his priesthood.
Driving the news: The Vatican’s decision to defrock Pavone follows his “blasphemous communications on social media” and "persistent disobedience" of his diocesan bishop, according to a newly released letter, per AP.
The details: Pavone, who leads the anti-abortion advocacy organization Priests for Life, was laicized from the clergy on Nov. 9.
- "This action was taken after Father Pavone was found guilty in canonical proceedings," the letter from Vatican ambassador to the U.S. Archbishop Christophe Pierre states, per AP.
- Pavone was given a chance to defend himself during the canonical proceedings per the letter, but it was determined that he "had no reasonable justification for his actions."
- At this time, there is "no possibility of appeal."
Context: In 2016, Pavone placed an aborted fetus on an altar and then posted a video of it online, prompting the Texas diocese he was serving at the time to investigate him.
- He also frequently posts about abortion and politics on his Twitter account, which features a profile photo of him wearing a MAGA hat.
What he’s saying: “So in every profession, including the priesthood, if you defend the #unborn, you will be treated like them!” Pavone wrote in a tweet Sunday.
- “The only difference is that when we are 'aborted,' we continue to speak, loud and clear,” the tweet continued.
