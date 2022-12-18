Vatican defrocks anti-abortion activist Frank Pavone

Father Frank Pavone (left) is seen at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Vatican has stripped Frank Pavone, a well-known anti-abortion priest in the United States, of his priesthood.

Driving the news: The Vatican’s decision to defrock Pavone follows his “blasphemous communications on social media” and "persistent disobedience" of his diocesan bishop, according to a newly released letter, per AP.

The details: Pavone, who leads the anti-abortion advocacy organization Priests for Life, was laicized from the clergy on Nov. 9.

"This action was taken after Father Pavone was found guilty in canonical proceedings," the letter from Vatican ambassador to the U.S. Archbishop Christophe Pierre states, per AP.

Pavone was given a chance to defend himself during the canonical proceedings per the letter, but it was determined that he "had no reasonable justification for his actions."

At this time, there is "no possibility of appeal."

Context: In 2016, Pavone placed an aborted fetus on an altar and then posted a video of it online, prompting the Texas diocese he was serving at the time to investigate him.

He also frequently posts about abortion and politics on his Twitter account, which features a profile photo of him wearing a MAGA hat.

What he’s saying: “So in every profession, including the priesthood, if you defend the #unborn, you will be treated like them!” Pavone wrote in a tweet Sunday.

“The only difference is that when we are 'aborted,' we continue to speak, loud and clear,” the tweet continued.

