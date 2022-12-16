Goldman Sachs layoffs planned: Thousands of workers to lose jobs
Goldman Sachs is poised to lay off several thousand employees as the bank preps for an uncertain economic environment in 2023, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to Axios.
Why it matters: The move is emblematic of the newly cautionary approach that companies are taking as they head into the new year, fearful of the possibility of a downturn.
Driving the news: The bank, which had 49,000 employees as of September, is also expected to reduce or cancel end-of-year bonuses in a bid to pare down expenses, the person familiar with the situation said.
- The exact number of job cuts hasn't been determined.
- In 2020 and 2021, during the heart of the pandemic, Goldman canceled its usually annual round of layoffs of underperformers, amounting to anywhere from 1% to 5% of its workforce.
- That's back on for 2022.
Of note: Semafor was first to report the planned job cuts Friday, saying as many as 4,000 employees could be impacted.
- Competitors including Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Barclays have all either executed layoffs or announced plans for downsizing over the next few months, although on smaller scales.
Zoom out: "An economic slowdown, war in Europe and rising interest rates triggered a bear market for stocks and a slump in deal making," setting the stage for the cuts, the Wall Street Journal reported.