The Goldman Sachs logo is seen on at the New York Stock Exchange on September 13, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs is poised to lay off several thousand employees as the bank preps for an uncertain economic environment in 2023, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The move is emblematic of the newly cautionary approach that companies are taking as they head into the new year, fearful of the possibility of a downturn.

Driving the news: The bank, which had 49,000 employees as of September, is also expected to reduce or cancel end-of-year bonuses in a bid to pare down expenses, the person familiar with the situation said.

The exact number of job cuts hasn't been determined.

In 2020 and 2021, during the heart of the pandemic, Goldman canceled its usually annual round of layoffs of underperformers, amounting to anywhere from 1% to 5% of its workforce.

That's back on for 2022.

Of note: Semafor was first to report the planned job cuts Friday, saying as many as 4,000 employees could be impacted.

Competitors including Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Barclays have all either executed layoffs or announced plans for downsizing over the next few months, although on smaller scales.

Zoom out: "An economic slowdown, war in Europe and rising interest rates triggered a bear market for stocks and a slump in deal making," setting the stage for the cuts, the Wall Street Journal reported.