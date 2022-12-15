Adrienne Harris, superintendent of New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) Photo: Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Banks licensed in New York were handed a checklist of submission requirements for the state's regulator if they want to do business in crypto.

What's happening: The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) on Thursday clarified guidelines for regulated banks that wish to start any crypto operations, asking them to submit a business plan to the regulator at least 90 days prior.

Why it matters: New York, home of the BitLicense, is already a place crypto firms bypass because of strict, existing mandates to operate.

Today's fresh guidance is the first move DFS has made to clarify requirements for crypto activities since FTX's collapse.

What they're saying: Superintendent Adrienne Harris in a press statement emphasized how critical the guidelines would be in "ensuring that consumers’ hard-earned money is protected," and regulated banks "remain resilient and competitive."

Details: While today's guidelines draw heavily on the state's existing framework, they provide additional information on exactly how institutions may seek approval.