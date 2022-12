Indigenous, Spanish, and African influences shape the many nativity scenes that can be found during the holidays in Latin America and in the U.S.

Through the lens: These photos show how Latinos use their multicultural, multiracial experiences to reinterpret the birth of Jesus using the resources available.

A live nativity for Three Kings Day in Miami's Little Havana. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A Christmas nativity scene made of clay is displayed in the shop of the artisan center in Zapotitlan, Mexico. The area known as the Tehuacán-Cuicatlán biosphere reserve is considered as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Photo: Alfredo Martinez/Getty Images

Bolivian craftsman Lionel Guzman shows a miniature nativity scene made of lead inside a matchbox, which he offers for sale for less than $3 in La Paz, Bolivia. Photo: Jorge Bernal/AFP via Getty Images

An ecological nativity scene made of more than 10,000 egg pails and 163,000 plastic bottles in Bogota, Colombia. Photo: Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A nativity scene at Claremont United Methodist Church in Claremont, California, depicts Jesus, Mary and Joseph as asylum seekers detained by U.S. immigration officials who are separated and caged. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Nativity figures handcrafted from Totomoxtle, which is the leaf that covers the ear of corn, as part of Mexican Christmas traditions in Metepec, Mexico. Photo: Francisco Morales/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images