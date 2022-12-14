Taco Bell's temporary plant-based meat products have gotten “mixed reviews,” and customers shouldn't count on a national rollout anytime soon, CEO Mark King tells Axios.

Why it matters: The plant-based meat industry has encountered a series of setbacks in 2022, undermined by inflation, underwhelming restaurant test results and troubles at industry innovator Beyond Meat.

“This has been the toughest year for the plant-based meat industry since its inception really,” CFRA Research analyst Arun Sundaram tells Axios. “It’s not just a Beyond Meat problem. It’s an entire category problem.”

The big picture: Taco Bell, one of the largest fast-food chains in the world with more than 7,000 U.S. locations, is known for its willingness to test out a wide variety of new products.

Any moves it makes in the plant-based space could be particularly influential, and it's tried a variety of plant-based meat alternatives in various places.

They include: The Crispy Melt Taco, a proprietary blend of soy and pea protein tested in Birmingham, Alabama, in August.

The Beyond Carne Asada Steak, based on wheat gluten and faba bean protein, developed in cooperation with Beyond Meat and tested in Dayton, Ohio, in August.

The Naked Chalupa with Crispy Plant-Based Shell, a proprietary blend of pea protein tested in Irvine, California, in June 2021.

What they’re saying: “We’re very committed” to exploring more plant-based items, King says, but “I do think it would work better if it was in areas that are much more open and interested in” them.

In short, they seem to work best as regional products.

CFRA's Sundaram says they are more popular in urban and suburban markets than in rural areas.

Be smart: Part of the challenge, King said, is that regional items can’t be included in Taco Bell’s national advertising: “The question, is how do you market it?”

Catch up fast: Taco Bell’s fast-food counterpart McDonald’s had high hopes for its McPlant burger, but it underperformed in tests and it’s not likely to roll out on a national basis.

And Beyond Meat recently flagged what it called "ongoing softness in the plant-based meat category.” The company, which has suffered a stock decline of more than three-quarters in 2022, recently cut about 1 in 5 jobs amid declining revenue.

💭 Our thought bubble: It’s a particularly challenging time to be selling an imitation product that costs more than the real thing while inflation batters consumers.

“These items are priced at a premium, so people are trading back down to animal meat,” Sundaram says.

Yes, but: Prices for meat alternatives have been coming down, and analysts believe the long-term prospects are positive as innovation improves taste and lowers costs.

The other side: Fast-casual chains like Qdoba and Chipotle have already introduced plant-based meats.

Beyond Meat in October introduced Beyond Steak: "Early feedback on taste and texture has been very positive, so we’re confident this is a product consumers are going to be very impressed with,” a Beyond Meat spokesperson told Axios’ Jennifer A. Kingson.

And an Impossible Foods spokesperson told Kingson it’s projecting "hyper-growth, with over 60% year-over-year sales growth in retail alone."

The bottom line: Plant-based meat alternatives might still be the future. But they’ll have a hard time in the present until giants like Taco Bell and McDonald’s jump on board.