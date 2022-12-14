40 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Pelosi's portrait unveiled at Capitol
A portrait of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The big picture: The image of Pelosi — who broke a glass ceiling as the first woman to control the House of Representatives — is the first of a "Madam Speaker" to join the collection of portraits in the Speaker's Lobby.
- "I'm honored to be the first, but it will only be a good accomplishment if I'm not the last," Pelosi said at the unveiling ceremony.
Context: After a two-decade leadership tenure, Pelosi, 82, announced last month that she's stepping down as leader at the end of the 117th Congress.
- Her leadership spans 12 years as minority leader and eight as speaker.
What they're saying: "For anyone who doesn't already know, whenever I get stressed about what's happening in Washington, I always feel better knowing that Nancy is on the case," former President Obama said in a recorded message. "And that's because for Nancy, nothing is impossible."
- "Nancy, from one leader to another, one of the things I will forever admire is how you always kept your caucus united for over 20 years," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said at the ceremony.
- "The younger generation today has a saying: game recognizes game. And the fact of the matter is no other Speaker of the House in the modern era, Republican or Democrat, has wielded the gavel with such authority or with such consistent results," former House Speaker John Boehner said, tearing up at a point.