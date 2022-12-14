Pelosi's portrait unveiled at Capitol

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, are seen during a portrait unveiling ceremony in the U.S. Capitols Statuary Hall on Dec. 14. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A portrait of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The big picture: The image of Pelosi — who broke a glass ceiling as the first woman to control the House of Representatives — is the first of a "Madam Speaker" to join the collection of portraits in the Speaker's Lobby.

"I'm honored to be the first, but it will only be a good accomplishment if I'm not the last," Pelosi said at the unveiling ceremony.

Context: After a two-decade leadership tenure, Pelosi, 82, announced last month that she's stepping down as leader at the end of the 117th Congress.

Her leadership spans 12 years as minority leader and eight as speaker.

What they're saying: "For anyone who doesn't already know, whenever I get stressed about what's happening in Washington, I always feel better knowing that Nancy is on the case," former President Obama said in a recorded message. "And that's because for Nancy, nothing is impossible."