UN votes to remove Iran from women's rights commission

Iranian women gather during a protest outside the United Nations mission headquarters as they chant slogans in support of women's rights on Dec. 13 in Tehran. Photo: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

United Nations member states voted Wednesday to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women in response to the government's deadly crackdown on protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.

Driving the news: Though the move is largely symbolic, it's a direct response to Iranian women and activists who have called for the removal amid demonstrations that have now continued into their third month.

Citing Iran's "systematic oppression” of women, the U.S. had campaigned for its ejection from the CSW, which is dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women, for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term.

Twenty-nine of the 54 members of the UN Economic and Social Council, which oversees the commission, voted in favor. Eight members voted against and 16 abstained.

What they're saying: "To the Iranian women and their allies on the ground continuing to fight tirelessly, we will continue to listen to you, support you, and boldly move in ways that provoke justice, fairness and equality for you and all women, all life and all freedom," Woman, Life, Freedom, which spearheaded calls for removal, said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The big picture: Since the demonstrations began in September and spread across Iran, hundreds of people have been killed for protesting Amini's death in the custody of the country's morality police.