Alex Ovechkin becomes third player in NHL history to reach 800 goals

Alex Ovechkin recorded a hat trick in the Washington Capitals' 7-3 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday, giving him 800 goals for his illustrious career.

Why it matters: He's just the third player in NHL history to reach 800 goals, putting him on the doorstep of passing Gordie Howe for second-most all-time.

Wayne Gretzky: 894 (1979-99)

894 (1979-99) Howe: 801 (1946-71, 1979-80)

801 (1946-71, 1979-80) Ovechkin: 800 (2005-present)

The big picture: The Caps took Ovechkin first overall in the 2004 draft and ever since his very first game in the league nearly two decades ago, he's been a scoring machine, the likes of which we've (almost) never seen.

Goal No. 1: Oct. 5, 2005; his NHL debut (age 20)

Oct. 5, 2005; his NHL debut (age 20) No. 100: Oct. 12, 2007; fourth game of his third season (age 22)

Oct. 12, 2007; fourth game of his third season (age 22) No. 200: Feb. 5, 2009; 51st game of his fourth season (age 23)

Feb. 5, 2009; 51st game of his fourth season (age 23) No. 300: Apr. 5, 2011; 77th game of his sixth season (age 25)

Apr. 5, 2011; 77th game of his sixth season (age 25) No. 400: Dec. 20, 2013; 33rd game of his ninth season (age 28)

Dec. 20, 2013; 33rd game of his ninth season (age 28) No. 500: Jan. 10, 2016; 41st game of his 11th season (age 30)

Jan. 10, 2016; 41st game of his 11th season (age 30) No. 600: Mar. 12, 2018; 69th game of his 13th season (age 32)

Mar. 12, 2018; 69th game of his 13th season (age 32) No. 700: Feb. 22, 2020; 60th game of his 15th season (age 34)

No. 800: Dec. 13, 2022; 31st game of his 18th season (age 37)

Looking ahead: Ovechkin could pass Howe as soon as Thursday night's home game against the Stars and could realistically pass Gretzky during the 2024-25 season, assuming he stays healthy.

Ovechkin is under contract through 2026, and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said Monday that he won't rebuild the team while Ovi chases the record.

Washington has the league's second-oldest roster and hasn't advanced past the first round since winning the Cup in 2018.

Go deeper:

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin is unstoppable

How I wake up: Alex Ovechkin