Alex Ovechkin becomes third player in NHL history to reach 800 goals
Alex Ovechkin recorded a hat trick in the Washington Capitals' 7-3 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday, giving him 800 goals for his illustrious career.
Why it matters: He's just the third player in NHL history to reach 800 goals, putting him on the doorstep of passing Gordie Howe for second-most all-time.
- Wayne Gretzky: 894 (1979-99)
- Howe: 801 (1946-71, 1979-80)
- Ovechkin: 800 (2005-present)
The big picture: The Caps took Ovechkin first overall in the 2004 draft and ever since his very first game in the league nearly two decades ago, he's been a scoring machine, the likes of which we've (almost) never seen.
- Goal No. 1: Oct. 5, 2005; his NHL debut (age 20)
- No. 100: Oct. 12, 2007; fourth game of his third season (age 22)
- No. 200: Feb. 5, 2009; 51st game of his fourth season (age 23)
- No. 300: Apr. 5, 2011; 77th game of his sixth season (age 25)
- No. 400: Dec. 20, 2013; 33rd game of his ninth season (age 28)
- No. 500: Jan. 10, 2016; 41st game of his 11th season (age 30)
- No. 600: Mar. 12, 2018; 69th game of his 13th season (age 32)
- No. 700: Feb. 22, 2020; 60th game of his 15th season (age 34)
- No. 800: Dec. 13, 2022; 31st game of his 18th season (age 37)
Looking ahead: Ovechkin could pass Howe as soon as Thursday night's home game against the Stars and could realistically pass Gretzky during the 2024-25 season, assuming he stays healthy.
- Ovechkin is under contract through 2026, and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said Monday that he won't rebuild the team while Ovi chases the record.
- Washington has the league's second-oldest roster and hasn't advanced past the first round since winning the Cup in 2018.
