Exclusive: Siemens to ramp up EV charger manufacturing in Texas

Siemens eMobility is establishing a manufacturing hub in Carrollton, Texas, to meet the rapidly growing U.S. demand for electric vehicle (EV) chargers, Axios is first to report.

Why it matters: EVs are a tiny fraction of today's U.S. auto market, accounting for 6% of new car sales and less than 2% of all vehicles in operation. But ownership is forecast to grow significantly over the next decade, meaning the country will need millions of new chargers.

Details: Siemens eMobility's goal is to produce more than 1 million EV chargers for the U.S. market over the next three years.

The Carrollton facility — about 20 miles north of Dallas — will make "Level 2" AC chargers for offices, hospitals, airports, campuses and parking garages.

It will be the company's second U.S. charging equipment manufacturing hub. Siemens also has a plant in Wendell, North Carolina, that makes fast chargers for electric bus and truck fleets.

The company plans to create 100 new jobs at the Texas facility and across the regional supply chain by mid-2023.

The big picture: The German industrial giant has a 100-year history in electric infrastructure.

It produces low- and medium-voltage devices that connect buildings and other facilities to the grid.

It's now moving into electric vehicle charging to meet demand spurred by U.S. government policies that strongly favor made-in-the-USA equipment.

What they're saying: "We're committed to bringing production closer to where it's needed so we can meet the growing demand for EV chargers quickly while also creating high-skilled, quality manufacturing jobs and supporting regional supply chains," John DeBoer, head of Siemens eMobility North America, said in a statement.

Of note: Siemens also recently invested more than $100 million in EV charging station operator Electrify America.