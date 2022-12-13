Exclusive: Siemens to ramp up EV charger manufacturing in Texas
Siemens eMobility is establishing a manufacturing hub in Carrollton, Texas, to meet the rapidly growing U.S. demand for electric vehicle (EV) chargers, Axios is first to report.
Why it matters: EVs are a tiny fraction of today's U.S. auto market, accounting for 6% of new car sales and less than 2% of all vehicles in operation. But ownership is forecast to grow significantly over the next decade, meaning the country will need millions of new chargers.
Details: Siemens eMobility's goal is to produce more than 1 million EV chargers for the U.S. market over the next three years.
- The Carrollton facility — about 20 miles north of Dallas — will make "Level 2" AC chargers for offices, hospitals, airports, campuses and parking garages.
- It will be the company's second U.S. charging equipment manufacturing hub. Siemens also has a plant in Wendell, North Carolina, that makes fast chargers for electric bus and truck fleets.
- The company plans to create 100 new jobs at the Texas facility and across the regional supply chain by mid-2023.
The big picture: The German industrial giant has a 100-year history in electric infrastructure.
- It produces low- and medium-voltage devices that connect buildings and other facilities to the grid.
- It's now moving into electric vehicle charging to meet demand spurred by U.S. government policies that strongly favor made-in-the-USA equipment.
What they're saying: "We're committed to bringing production closer to where it's needed so we can meet the growing demand for EV chargers quickly while also creating high-skilled, quality manufacturing jobs and supporting regional supply chains," John DeBoer, head of Siemens eMobility North America, said in a statement.
Of note: Siemens also recently invested more than $100 million in EV charging station operator Electrify America.