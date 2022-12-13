Monkey export crackdown threatens U.S. pharmaceutical research

Longtail macaques are seen sitting on a rooftop north of Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images

A Cambodian crackdown on the export of non-human primates could threaten drug research in the U.S., STAT News reports.

Why it matters: The majority of non-human primates used in U.S. research are imported from Cambodia.

Catch up quick: Last month, U.S. federal prosecutors charged eight people, including two Cambodian officials, with allegedly smuggling endangered wild long-tail macaques.

That affected the supplier of the primates to contract research organization Inotiv, which supplies the animals to labs around the U.S.

The company disclosed two of its subsidiaries — Orient BioResource Center and Envigo Global Services — were subpoenaed in connection with an investigation into the importation of the animals.

What they're saying: "We believe that, depending on the duration of restrictions on these imports, drug discovery and development in the U.S. could be materially impacted," Inotiv said in a preliminary financial statement issued Monday.

Cambodian officials have said they plan to "seek justice" for its officials.

The big picture: Analysts warn the financial impacts of Cambodia halting the export of non-human primates could ripple across U.S. contract research organizations.

During COVID when China cut off the supply to the U.S., the cost for cynomolgus macaques skyrocketed to more than $10,000 per monkey assuming one could even find one. If Cambodia refuses to export to the U.S., that number will grow dramatically," Raymond James said in a research note. "If this becomes an ongoing issue, development of future treatments and vaccines could be hindered as a result of lacking the needed primates," they said.

Be smart: If the name Envigo sounds familiar, it could be because U.S. inspectors seized 4,000 beagles from a company facility earlier this year after finding signs of mistreatment of the animals.