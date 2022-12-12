The White House on Monday sharply rebuked comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) over the weekend after she said that the insurrectionists would have "won" if she'd helped organize the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Driving the news: Speaking at a dinner organized by the New York Young Republican Club on Saturday night, Greene pushed back at claims that she had helped organize the Capitol riot.

"See that's the whole joke, isn't it? They say that whole thing was planned and I'm like, are you kidding me? A bunch of conservatives, second amendment supporters, went in the Capitol without guns, and they think that we organized that? I don't think so," Greene told the audience, the Guardian reported.

"I will tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, it would've been armed," she added.

What they're saying: "It goes against our fundamental values as a country for a Member of Congress to wish that the carnage of January 6th had been even worse, and to boast that she would have succeeded in an armed insurrection against the United States government," White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement.