John Fetterman to appear in new Netflix drama with Christian Bale
First Washington, now Hollywood. U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman is making a cameo in a new crime drama starring Christian Bale that's set to be released on Netflix next month.
What's happening: Fetterman, who defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate election in November, will appear alongside his wife, Gisele, in "The Pale Blue Eye."
- In the scene, he sports mutton chops and a long coat, while his wife wears a bonnet, according to a photo he shared on Twitter on Friday.
Details: In the film directed by Scott Cooper, Bale, of "American Psycho" and Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy, plays a detective investigating a murder at West Point in the 1830s, where's he aided by a young Edgar Allen Poe, who's a cadet at the military academy.
- Poe is played by English actor Harry Melling, known for his role as Dudley Dursley in the "Harry Potter" films.
- Most of the film was shot in western Pennsylvania at Westminster College in New Wilmington last year, prior to Fetterman's stroke, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The intrigue: Bale and Cooper befriended Fetterman years ago while filming "Out of the Furnace" in Braddock, where he was serving as mayor at the time.
- Bale said during a screening last month, per the Inquirer, that the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's larger-than-life build made him an easy pick for the new crime flick.
- "That's a face that fits in the 1830s," Bale said of Fetterman.
What's next: The film debuts in some theaters Dec. 23 and drops on Netflix Jan. 6.
Go deeper: Fetterman flips Pennsylvania Senate seat in victory over Oz