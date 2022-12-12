Skip to main content
Politics & Policy

John Fetterman to appear in new Netflix drama with Christian Bale

Isaac Avilucea
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and actor Christian Bale.

John Fetterman (left) and Christian Bale. Photos: Nate Smallwood/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

First Washington, now Hollywood. U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman is making a cameo in a new crime drama starring Christian Bale that's set to be released on Netflix next month.

What's happening: Fetterman, who defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate election in November, will appear alongside his wife, Gisele, in "The Pale Blue Eye."

  • In the scene, he sports mutton chops and a long coat, while his wife wears a bonnet, according to a photo he shared on Twitter on Friday.

Details: In the film directed by Scott Cooper, Bale, of "American Psycho" and Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy, plays a detective investigating a murder at West Point in the 1830s, where's he aided by a young Edgar Allen Poe, who's a cadet at the military academy.

  • Poe is played by English actor Harry Melling, known for his role as Dudley Dursley in the "Harry Potter" films.
  • Most of the film was shot in western Pennsylvania at Westminster College in New Wilmington last year, prior to Fetterman's stroke, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The intrigue: Bale and Cooper befriended Fetterman years ago while filming "Out of the Furnace" in Braddock, where he was serving as mayor at the time.

  • Bale said during a screening last month, per the Inquirer, that the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's larger-than-life build made him an easy pick for the new crime flick.
  • "That's a face that fits in the 1830s," Bale said of Fetterman.

What's next: The film debuts in some theaters Dec. 23 and drops on Netflix Jan. 6.

