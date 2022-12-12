John Fetterman to appear in new Netflix drama with Christian Bale

First Washington, now Hollywood. U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman is making a cameo in a new crime drama starring Christian Bale that's set to be released on Netflix next month.

What's happening: Fetterman, who defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate election in November, will appear alongside his wife, Gisele, in "The Pale Blue Eye."

In the scene, he sports mutton chops and a long coat, while his wife wears a bonnet, according to a photo he shared on Twitter on Friday.

Details: In the film directed by Scott Cooper, Bale, of "American Psycho" and Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy, plays a detective investigating a murder at West Point in the 1830s, where's he aided by a young Edgar Allen Poe, who's a cadet at the military academy.

Poe is played by English actor Harry Melling, known for his role as Dudley Dursley in the "Harry Potter" films.

Most of the film was shot in western Pennsylvania at Westminster College in New Wilmington last year, prior to Fetterman's stroke, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The intrigue: Bale and Cooper befriended Fetterman years ago while filming "Out of the Furnace" in Braddock, where he was serving as mayor at the time.

Bale said during a screening last month, per the Inquirer, that the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's larger-than-life build made him an easy pick for the new crime flick.

"That's a face that fits in the 1830s," Bale said of Fetterman.

What's next: The film debuts in some theaters Dec. 23 and drops on Netflix Jan. 6.

