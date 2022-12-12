Before and after versions of Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Advanced Mechanicals set. Screenshots: YouTube-JorRaptor

Unlockable armor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that appeared to be designed to resemble Marvel Comics’ Iron Man has been changed to look way less Iron Man-y, according to people scouring the game’s code.

Driving the news: Data-miners noticed last week that the still unreleased “Advanced Mechanicals” armor set is now gray, not red and copper.

It also will no longer shoot an energy beam from its chest, as Iron Man tends to.

Instead, the gray version will emit an energy blast from its helmet's eyes.

Between the lines: Valhalla sleuths first spotted the Iron Man set in the game's code in August and were able to test-drive it through a hack of the PC version.

Normally, the presence of a new outfit in Valhalla’s code would lead to its release via the game’s online shop in the weeks that followed.

But in stark contrast, the set still hasn’t been officially released.

“Very interesting turn of events,” YouTuber JorRaptor told Axios when he DM’d a link to his video comparison of the two.

It shows him testing out the new gray set and wondering if the original leak saved Ubisoft from releasing something that Disney's lawyers would have forced them to pay for.

No comment from Assassin’s Creed publisher Ubisoft about what happened.

Sign up for the Axios Gaming newsletter here.