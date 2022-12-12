Skip to main content
33 mins ago - Technology

Ubisoft changes Assassin's Creed armor that looked like Iron Man

Stephen Totilo
Splitscreen video game screenshot showing a red and yellow set of armor and then a similar version that is gray

Before and after versions of Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Advanced Mechanicals set. Screenshots: YouTube-JorRaptor

Unlockable armor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that appeared to be designed to resemble Marvel Comics’ Iron Man has been changed to look way less Iron Man-y, according to people scouring the game’s code.

Driving the news: Data-miners noticed last week that the still unreleased “Advanced Mechanicals” armor set is now gray, not red and copper.

  • It also will no longer shoot an energy beam from its chest, as Iron Man tends to.
  • Instead, the gray version will emit an energy blast from its helmet's eyes.

Between the lines: Valhalla sleuths first spotted the Iron Man set in the game's code in August and were able to test-drive it through a hack of the PC version.

  • Normally, the presence of a new outfit in Valhalla’s code would lead to its release via the game’s online shop in the weeks that followed.
  • But in stark contrast, the set still hasn’t been officially released.

“Very interesting turn of events,” YouTuber JorRaptor told Axios when he DM’d a link to his video comparison of the two.

  • It shows him testing out the new gray set and wondering if the original leak saved Ubisoft from releasing something that Disney's lawyers would have forced them to pay for.
  • No comment from Assassin’s Creed publisher Ubisoft about what happened.

