Bad weather along the Gulf Coast prevented fuel tankers from delivering jet fuel to Orlando International Airport, the airport said Sunday.

Why it matters: The airport's fuel reserves are lower than normal and could continue to decrease, potentially causing delays or flight disruptions over the next few days.

The airport said Sunday the weather lifted and tankers were en route.

What they're saying: "If flight disruptions occur, airline contingency plans are currently in place," it said.

It said disruptions caused by the low fuel reserves were "minimal" as of Sunday morning.

The big picture: Airlines have been advised to have additional fuel on incoming flights to minimize fuel usage for outgoing flights, according to USA Today.

Airlines have also added refueling stops for certain flights into the airport, while Delta has given passengers the option to reschedule their flights into Orlando for later this week.

