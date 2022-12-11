China battles rising COVID-19 cases after easing precautions

People gather outside a local pharmacy to buy medications to treat COVID-19 symptoms on Dec. 11 in Beijing, China. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

China is setting up new intensive care facilities in response to rising COVID-19 cases, AP reports.

Driving the news: Some Chinese cities, including Beijing, are facing outbreaks, which has forced some businesses to close due to infected workers, Reuters reports.

"We can see that hundreds of thousands or tens of thousands of people are infected in several major cities," Zhong Nanshan, a Chinese epidemiologist, told state media, per Reuters.

Officials last week urged a "full mobilization" of hospitals and bolstered their staffing, AP reports from state media.

Officials at the Cabinet meeting last week were also told to monitor the health of individuals 65 and older.

The big picture: The surge in cases comes after China began paring down its strict "zero COVID" policy last week following nationwide protests.

Under the new guidelines, lockdown requirements were reduced and rules for isolating at state quarantine centers were rolled back, among other measures.

Beijing last week also eliminated regular mandatory testing, so the official tally of cases is not clear.

The largest protests since Tiananmen in 1989 erupted nationwide last month in response to pandemic policies.

