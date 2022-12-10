Axios Local's first annual Power Players list contains 200 individuals and organizations in 24 Axios Local cities spanning from Miami to Seattle, from Philadelphia to Phoenix, who've made a difference in their community in 2022.

They made headlines, advanced major projects, or worked behind the scenes to shape their city.

They range from well-known establishment leaders to rising newcomers.

Why it matters: Readers may not love that these are the most powerful people in their respective city, but they wouldn’t disagree.

Zoom out: More than 331 million people live across the U.S., each with their own slice of influence in their families, their workplaces, their communities. We set out to find the ones who control the biggest pieces of the pie in their locales and beyond.

Methodology: Our Axios Local reporters selected up to 10 power players in their cities by using their own expertise, polling readers, and through interviews with influential people.

The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way.

Northeast

Boston

D.C.

Philadelphia

Southeast

Atlanta

Charlotte

Miami

Nashville

Northwest Arkansas

Raleigh

Richmond

Tampa Bay

Midwest

Chicago

Columbus

Des Moines

Detroit

Twin Cities

Southwest

Austin

Dallas

Houston

Phoenix

West

Denver

Salt Lake City

Seattle

San Francisco