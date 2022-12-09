Newly public cyber company ZeroFox stays optimistic about economy

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

The only cybersecurity company to go public in 2022 is already beating analysts' revenue expectations — and it's doing so at a weird time for public cyber markets.

Why it matters: Cybersecurity is typically seen as a recession-proof market since customers still need to keep their networks secured even in a downturn.

However, recent stock price changes suggest some cyber companies are adapting to the current market conditions better than others.

Driving the news: Earlier this week, ZeroFox reported its first-ever quarterly earnings after becoming the only cybersecurity company to go public this year via a SPAC deal with L&F Acquisition Corp. in August.

The big picture: ZeroFox CEO James Foster told Axios that going public gives the company a financial cushion to navigate whatever the economy has in store heading into 2023.

Meanwhile, major cyber companies are seeing double-digit percentage drops in their stock prices and are revising guidance for the upcoming year in anticipation of an economic downturn.

Between the lines: Foster argues that ZeroFox is lean enough to survive the upcoming economic downturn, yet large enough to support a wide product range that can accommodate customers' changing needs.

"We are at the scale where most companies dream of being, and it's up to us to make sure that we can continue to move forward at a rapid pace," Foster said.

Yes, but: Foster is still watching global inflation rates and jobs reports closely to guide his company strategy.

"When you lose jobs, people stop spending money. People stop spending money and businesses make less money," he said. "The question is when that happens."

