12 mins ago - Economy & Business
SEC directs regulated companies on crypto disclosures
The SEC has published a "Dear Issuer" letter, directing companies that have issued securities to consider whether they should update their disclosures.
Why it matters: There's been a widespread fear of contagion in the crypto industry, and it's bad enough that some worry it could spill out into the rest of the economy.
- The sooner everyone knows who is exposed, the better.
What they're saying: "Companies with ongoing reporting obligations should consider whether their existing disclosures should be updated," a preface to the letter states.
- The actual letter spells out a long list of ways that a company might be exposed, such as having a shaky custodian, underwriting or other material threats.
- It also addresses things like steps taken to safeguard the company, and notes: "The sample comments do not address an exhaustive list of the issues that companies should consider."
The bottom line: The SEC seems to be saying that companies with funds stuck on platforms with a liquidity crunch — such as FTX, Genesis, BlockFi or Celsius — should probably disclose it right now.