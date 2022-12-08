Incoming Rep. Frost says he was denied D.C. apartment over bad credit

Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., speaking during a rally outside of the Capitol in November 2022. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Maxwell Frost, the Democratic representative-elect for Florida's 10th Congressional District and the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, said Thursday he was denied an apartment in the District of Columbia over bad credit.

Why it matters: Frost said his bad credit stemmed from him taking on debt to run for Congress.

What they're saying: "Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee," Frost said in a tweet Thursday. "This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money."

"For those asking, I have bad credit cause I ran up a lot of debt running for Congress for a year and a half. Didn’t make enough money from Uber itself to pay for my living," he added.

"It isn’t magic that we won our very difficult race. For that primary, I quit my full time job cause I knew that to win at 25 yrs old, I’d need to be a full time candidate. 7 days a week, 10-12 hours a day. It’s not sustainable or right but it’s what we had to do."

"[Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)] went through something similar in 2018 and it’s still a problem! I also recognize that I’m speaking from a point of privilege cause in 2 years time, my credit will be okay because of my new salary that starts next year. We have to do better for the whole country."

Kevin Lata, the manager of Frost's campaign, told Axios Thursday the representative-elect did tell the building he was an incoming representative and that the House of Representatives sent a verification letter.

Lata did not name the building but said it was in Navy Yards, an upscale neighborhood south of the Capitol along the Anacostia River.

The big picture: Though he won in a solidly Democratic district in November, Frost had faced a 10-way Democratic primary in August for the nomination.

Frost had previously said he had driven for Uber to make ends meet during part of the campaign.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from Frost's campaign manager.