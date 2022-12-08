Linda Rutherford has spent 30 years supporting communications at Southwest Airlines. She has advised three CEOs, led a team of roughly 4,000 and weathered a global pandemic that rocked the travel industry.

Why it matters: Rutherford has made a career of "establishing affinity for the Southwest brand, no matter the audience" and recently received the Institute for Public Relations' highest honor — the lifetime achievement award.

📍How she got here: The CBS television series "Lou Grant" influenced her to become a business reporter for the now-shuttered Dallas Times Herald.

In 1992, she made the pivot into PR by accepting a coordinator position with Southwest Airlines — and has been there ever since.

🏗 How it’s structured: Rutherford was recently promoted to chief administration and communications officer and reports directly to Southwest CEO Bob Jordan.

In this role, she oversees communication and outreach, culture, engagement and HR, diversity, equity and inclusion, internal audit, talent and leadership development, Southwest Airlines University and technology.

🌡 Hardest day at work: On April 17, 2018, Southwest experienced its first passenger fatality in nearly 50 years.

While en route from New York to Dallas, the engine of Flight 1380 exploded and a piece of debris hit the side of the airplane, knocking out a window.

A passenger was partially pulled out of the window and "over the next 20 minutes, the depressurized cabin air swirled with wind and debris," according to a New York Times report.

The plane made an emergency in Philadelphia, where medics were on the tarmac to meet them. There was one fatality and seven injuries.

"Every one of our emergency response protocols were put to the test," says Rutherford. "It's the plan that you build, practice and hope to never use ... but I am proud of how the company responded in a timely and compassionate way."

🗣 De-stress routine: An extrovert by nature, Rutherford needs to debrief after a hard day. "Thankfully, I have a great network of friends, coworkers and family who will listen."

✈️ Passport stamps: A perk of the job is travel — her favorite spots are Ireland and Charleston, South Carolina.

On her bucket list: Paris, seeing the Northern Lights and a cruise to Antarctica.

🌱 Trend spot: How ESG fits into the corporate narrative and how brands and executives are communicating these principles to stakeholders like vendors, employees, customers and media.

📱Open rates: “Outlook is probably the most used app on my phone because the email traffic is nonstop."

📧 Current unread email count: A little over 100.

"The first thing I do in the morning is purge overnight emails. I have my magical formula: deal with it, destroy it or delegate it.”

💡 Best advice: “Stay intellectually curious. Read everything.”