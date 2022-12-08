Aaron Judge's free agent contract bet pays off

Aaron Judge looks set to be a New York Yankee for life, agreeing to a nine-year, $360 million contract on Wednesday that will keep him in pinstripes through age 39.

Why it matters: It's the largest free agent contract in MLB history and the third-largest deal ever, trailing only the extensions signed by Mike Trout for $426.5 million and Mookie Betts for $365 million.

At $40 million per year, it smashes Trout's record for $35.5 million for the largest average annual value ever among position players.

Wild stat: 11 MLB players have ever signed $300+ million deals, and three of them are currently in the Bronx: Judge, Giancarlo Stanton at $325 million and Gerrit Cole at $324 million.

Data: Spotrac; Chart: Axios Visuals

Context: Judge turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension just eight months ago, then proceeded to win MVP and set the AL single-season HR record.

The deal features a no-trade clause and came after a bidding war between the Yankees, Giants and Padres.

San Francisco was a long-rumored destination, while San Diego reportedly swooped in late with a 10-year, $400 million offer.

The backdrop: New York took the six-foot-seven outfielder in the first round of the 2013 draft out of Fresno State. Four years later, Judge won Rookie of the Year and finished second in MVP voting.

His 220 home runs since debuting in 2016 are second only to Nolan Arenado's 229 in that time.

After a historic 2022 season, it felt like the Yankees had to do whatever it took to keep their guy.

The big picture: This is a huge contract for someone who's on the wrong side of 30, has played 140+ games just three times, and whose enormous frame might not age well.