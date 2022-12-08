31 mins ago - Economy & Business
2023's most collectible car list includes Hummer, Saab and AMC
Apparently a cappuccino isn’t just an espresso drink.
The intrigue: Something called the Suzuki Cappuccino — the 1991–98 models, to be precise — made the top 10 of Hagerty’s 2023 U.S. Bull Market List.
- The classic-car insurer assembles the annual list of collectible vehicles likely to increase the most in value, basing it on factors such as auction results, quote volume and relative rarity.
Details: In addition to the bite-size, two-door, 63-horsepower Cappuccino — which is expected to fetch a price of anywhere from $12,200 to $16,700 at auction in good condition — this year’s list includes the:
- 1992–2006 AM General Hummer H1 ($105,000–$127,300)
- 1968–1970 AMC AMX ($30,500–$40,600)
- 2008–2015 Audi R8 (Manual) ($154,000–$186,700)
- 1985–1993 Saab 900 Turbo ($22,200–$25,800)
- 1984–1988 Toyota Pickup 4x4 ($20,700–$26,700)
Keep in mind: Hagerty's Bull Market List focuses on cars that are rising the fastest in value and does not necessarily include the most popular collectible cars in terms of total purchases or value.
- That list would never be complete without vehicles like the Porsche 911 and old-school Corvettes.