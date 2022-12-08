The Suzuki Cappuccino made Hagerty's 2023 U.S. Bull Market List, a projection of the most collectible cars based on the pace of their increase in value. Photo courtesy of Hagerty

Apparently a cappuccino isn’t just an espresso drink.

The intrigue: Something called the Suzuki Cappuccino — the 1991–98 models, to be precise — made the top 10 of Hagerty’s 2023 U.S. Bull Market List.

The classic-car insurer assembles the annual list of collectible vehicles likely to increase the most in value, basing it on factors such as auction results, quote volume and relative rarity.

Details: In addition to the bite-size, two-door, 63-horsepower Cappuccino — which is expected to fetch a price of anywhere from $12,200 to $16,700 at auction in good condition — this year’s list includes the:

1992–2006 AM General Hummer H1 ($105,000–$127,300)

1968–1970 AMC AMX ($30,500–$40,600)

2008–2015 Audi R8 (Manual) ($154,000–$186,700)

1985–1993 Saab 900 Turbo ($22,200–$25,800)

1984–1988 Toyota Pickup 4x4 ($20,700–$26,700)

The 1985–1993 Saab 900 Turbo made Hagerty's 2023 U.S. Bull Market List, a projection of the most collectible cars based on the pace of their increase in value. Photo courtesy of Hagerty

Keep in mind: Hagerty's Bull Market List focuses on cars that are rising the fastest in value and does not necessarily include the most popular collectible cars in terms of total purchases or value.