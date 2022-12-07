Americans' pandemic-era cash pile is shrinking

Americans' real incomes are stagnating or declining thanks to high inflation, yet consumers are still spending at a rapid pace — two things that, taken together, are a bit of an economic puzzle.

What’s going on: One explanation dates back to pandemic-era fiscal policy, the effects of which are still rippling through the economy.

Why it matters: The lagged COVID-era effects of stimulus checks, topped-up unemployment benefits, and unspent income has provided a cushion for the consumer and buoyed demand this year — allowing Americans to keep spending even as inflation chips away at their incomes.

Driving the news: The personal saving rate — the share of disposable income left over after spending — dropped to a rock-bottom 2.3% in October, as consumer spending accelerated at a healthy clip.

In data that goes back more than 60 years, there's been just one instance of a lower saving rate (July 2005).

Between the lines: As Americans spend down their accumulated savings, their voracious appetite for goods and services will wane.

The worry is that savings will dry up just as the full effect of the Fed's interest rate increases hit economic activity, creating a double-whammy that hits growth in 2023.

Roughly $1.5 trillion in accumulated savings will run out in the middle of next year, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC yesterday.

“When you’re looking out forward, those things may very well derail the economy and cause a mild or hard recession that people worry about," Dimon said.

Flashback: It marks a stunning reversal from the depths of the pandemic, when the saving rate skyrocketed to a record high.

In the decade leading up to 2020, the personal saving rate averaged roughly 7%. But it averaged twice that throughout the first two years of the pandemic, a period that included three rounds of fiscal aid and — thanks to the global shutdown — limited places to spend.

Context: That resulted in a huge pile of excess savings for consumers. Recent Fed research estimated that households accumulated roughly $2.3 trillion in savings through last summer. That stockpile started declining at the end of last year; as of the second quarter, it stood at $1.7 trillion.

The biggest contributor to excess savings for the richest households was the lockdown-driven reduction in spending, the Fed found. For the bottom half of the income distribution, the fiscal transfers were the primary contributor.

The poorest Americans are much closer to exhausting the built-up excess savings than the richest ones.

What they're saying: Economists have a slew of guesses about when those savings will be exhausted — another important variable for how the economy develops.