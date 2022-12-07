The Apple Store in Turin. Photo: Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Apple will start offering encryption on users' iCloud backups, adding an extra layer of security to people's saved text messages, location data and other sensitive personal information stored on iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Why it matters: Apple's encryption extension will make it harder for both hackers and law enforcement to gain access to users' phone data. Even Apple won't be able to see into encrypted data sets.

Previously, Apple iCloud only encrypted "14 sensitive data categories," including passwords stored in iCloud and health data.

Now, as detailed in a blog post on Wednesday, encryption is offered for backups, notes and photos.

The only areas not encrypted are iCloud's mail, contacts and calendar tools "because of the need to interoperate with the global email, contacts, and calendar systems," the company said in a blog post.

The big picture: Apple shelved plans to let iPhone users encrypt backups after the FBI complained the move would harm investigations, as Reuters reported in 2020.

Details: New iCloud encryption features should be available to all U.S. users by the end of the year and the rest of the world in early 2023.

Apple announced additional security tools, including ones that will verify the identity of those they're messaging with and another allowing the use of hardware security keys.

iMessages will soon allow users to turn on a tool that flags if someone is responding to messages from a different device than usual — an indication of whether their account has been hijacked or spoofed.

Users will soon also be able to use hardware security keys to log into their iOS devices, ditching easy-to-steal passwords and codes. iMessage verifications and security key capabilities will be available next year.

Between the lines: Apple has invested several resources in recent years to protect at-risk communities, including activists, journalists and political dissidents.

In October, Apple launched Lockdown Mode to give those who believe they could be under surveillance the ability to block message attachments, certain web functions and video calls that could spread malware.

Apple filed a lawsuit against NSO Group last year following reports that the vendor's spyware was used to exploit vulnerabilities in Apple products and spy on users.

Meanwhile, Apple officially killed off plans Wednesday for a controversial tool that would scan photos uploaded to iCloud for child sexual abuse materials, Wired reported.

Privacy and cybersecurity experts worried the scanning tech could be expanded to other types of content and provide a backdoor for law enforcement investigations.

