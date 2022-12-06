Data: LookingGlass Cyber Solutions; Chart: Axios Visuals

Ransomware gangs were hyper-focused on organizations in the U.S. in the first half of 2022, according to a report released by LookingGlass Cyber Solutions on Monday.

Why it matters: The data underscores U.S. government officials' increasingly dire warnings about ransomware getting worse — despite officials' best efforts to squash the problem.

By the numbers: Ransomware gangs targeted 433 U.S. organizations between January and June this year, according to LookingGlass' report.

That's more than five times the total of companies hit during the same period in the U.K., the second-most targeted country.

Between the lines: It's more likely that the U.S. remains high on the list because it's one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the report argues.

Also, many ransomware gangs are based in Russia or other adversarial countries, making Western organizations likelier targets.

"Ultimately, the key point to understand is that countries with stronger economies tend to be — but are not necessarily — more highly targeted by ransomware gangs," the report says.

