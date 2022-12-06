Officials unsealed indictments against four people accused of hacking U.S. businesses and using stolen personal data to file falsified tax returns with the IRS, federal officials said on Monday.

Driving the news: The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida unsealed indictments charging Akinola Taylor, Olayemi Adafin, Olakunle Oyebanjo and Kazeem Olanrewaju Runsewe with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, theft of public money and filing false claims with the U.S. government.

The indictment claims Taylor and Runsewe hacked businesses to steal identifying information about U.S. citizens and used those details to file fraudulent tax return forms with the IRS.

Adafin and Oyebanjo are suspected of laundering stolen tax returns through prepaid debit cards and various bank accounts they had control over, per the indictment.

The big picture: The IRS' cyber crimes unit led the investigation into this case, adding to a growing list of cases the tax agency has cracked by following hackers' "digital breadcrumbs" on the dark web.

Taylor and Runsewe also purchased stolen data from dark web marketplace xDedic Marketplace, which the IRS and FBI shut down in 2019.

What's next: Two of the men were arrested in London, and the others in Sweden. All will be extradited to the U.S. to face charges.

If convicted, each faces a maximum of 20 years in prison just for wire fraud.

