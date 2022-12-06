David Rivera, then representing Florida in Congress, leaves a House Republican Conference meeting on Aug. 1, 2012. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Former Rep. David Rivera (R-Fla.) was arrested Monday on charges of conspiracy to commit offense against the U.S. — including failing to register as a foreign agent for Venezuela — as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.

Driving the news: Rivera, who served from 2011 to 2013 and later signed a $50 million consulting contract with a Venezuelan state-run oil company, was indicted by a federal grand jury in November, according to Marlene Rodriguez, spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami.

Details: Rivera is accused of engaging in political activities in the U.S. on behalf of the Venezuelan government in a bid to "unlawfully enrich" himself.

He allegedly represented the Venezuelan government's interests before U.S. government officials "in an effort to influence United States foreign policy toward Venezuela," according to the indictment.

The former Florida state legislator also allegedly attempted to "conceal these efforts by failing to register under FARA [the Foreign Agents Registration Act] as agents of the Government of Venezuela and by creating the false appearance that they were providing consulting service."

FARA requires any person acting in the U.S. as "an agent of a foreign principal" to register with the attorney general when participating in certain activities like lobbying.

Lawyers for Rivera did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Worth noting: Rivera's contract with the state-owned oil company PDV USA ended after he was accused of performing no work in a lawsuit filed by Venezuela's U.S. subsidiary.

His business collected $20 million by from PDV USA, the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald report, but had transferred $13 million of that income to three subcontractors, one of whom was Hugo Perera, a Miami real estate developer convicted in a drug-trafficking case.

PDV USA is alleging breach-of-contract and seeking to recover the $20 million paid to Rivera, who denies any wrongdoing and filed a counterclaim for full payment of the contract.

The big picture: This isn't the first or only controversy involving the Cuban American politician.

Rivera was previously investigated for possible misuse of campaign funds and was at one point accused of orchestrating stealth funding in a bid to take out his main rival in a congressional race, per AP.

What's next: Rivera made his initial court appearance before a federal magistrate judge on Monday in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was arrested. He is expected to face charges in Miami.