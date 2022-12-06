Biggest for-profit hospital chains' operating margins surpass pre-COVID levels
The nation's three biggest for-profit hospital chains each had positive operating margins that exceeded pre-COVID levels for most of the pandemic, including as recently as the third quarter this year, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of SEC filings.
Why it matters: Hospital operators are asking Congress to stop scheduled Medicare payment cuts and provide more federal relief, saying they're facing tough economic times.
- But the results for HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare and Community Health Systems paint a more optimistic picture for those companies. The three accounted for about 8% of U.S. community hospital beds in 2020.
What they found: Profits from patient care and other operations plus pandemic relief funds left the three chains with operating margins ahead of pre-COVID levels for 9 out of 11 quarters during the health crisis, per KFF.
- HCA's revenue exceeded operating expenses by at least 10% for most of the pandemic.
- Tenet has had operating margins of at least 5% for most of that time.
- Community Health Systems' operating margins have been lower but remained in the black for all but two quarters.
Yes, but: Some hospitals continue to struggle in the current environment, buffeted by inflation and the burdens from COVID-19, the flu and RSV.